Left Menu

Salesforce India Boosts Presence with New Bengaluru Tower

Salesforce India has announced a 36% rise in revenue and its first ever Salesforce Tower in Bengaluru. This expansion reinforces the company's commitment to India as a major hub in their global strategy. The tower will focus on collaboration and sustainability, supporting India's top talent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-11-2024 16:48 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 16:48 IST
Salesforce India Boosts Presence with New Bengaluru Tower
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Salesforce India has reported a significant 36% increase in revenue for the year ending March 31, further cementing its commitment to India with the announcement of the first Salesforce Tower in Bengaluru. This strategic move aligns with Salesforce's global expansion and underscores India's importance as a growth hub.

The new 12-story Salesforce Tower in Bagmane Tech Park will incorporate innovative design features including an immersive lobby and a Salesforce Innovation Centre. It will promote collaborative workspaces, sustainability initiatives, and employee wellness. The tower is on track for completion in 2026, with an emphasis on leveraging AI technology through training opportunities.

Globally, Salesforce is enhancing its platform with Agentforce, which allows businesses to implement AI agents across various functions. Additionally, Salesforce's strong presence in India is bolstered by partnerships and a robust ecosystem of developers, making it a pivotal location for innovation and customer success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024