Salesforce India Boosts Presence with New Bengaluru Tower

Salesforce India has reported a significant 36% increase in revenue for the year ending March 31, further cementing its commitment to India with the announcement of the first Salesforce Tower in Bengaluru. This strategic move aligns with Salesforce's global expansion and underscores India's importance as a growth hub.

The new 12-story Salesforce Tower in Bagmane Tech Park will incorporate innovative design features including an immersive lobby and a Salesforce Innovation Centre. It will promote collaborative workspaces, sustainability initiatives, and employee wellness. The tower is on track for completion in 2026, with an emphasis on leveraging AI technology through training opportunities.

Globally, Salesforce is enhancing its platform with Agentforce, which allows businesses to implement AI agents across various functions. Additionally, Salesforce's strong presence in India is bolstered by partnerships and a robust ecosystem of developers, making it a pivotal location for innovation and customer success.

