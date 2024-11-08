WINTECHCON 2024: Empowering Women in Technology

In an exciting development for the tech industry, the fifth edition of WINTECHCON is set to occur in Bangalore on November 12 and 13, 2024. Organized by the IEEE Bangalore Section, the conference aims to provide a platform for women leaders in technology to share their expertise, particularly in semiconductor design and related fields.

The event will center around the theme 'Accelerating Chip Design in the Era of More than Moore,' with sessions diving into advancements in software and hardware system design. Out of over 500 submissions, 22 papers, 6 tutorials, 10 posters, and 8 demos were selected by a large panel of reviewers from industry and academia, showcasing the high level of innovation expected at the conference.

Hosted by Cadence, and supported by tech giants like AMD, Google, and Intel, the conference will feature prominent speakers such as Ksenia Roze from Cadence and Buvna Ayyagari from Renesas Electronics. The event underscores the significant contributions of women in tech and aims to inspire future generations of engineers.

(With inputs from agencies.)