Telecom Titans Lock Horns with Satellite Giants Over India's Spectrum Battle

In a heated debate at TRAI's open house, Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and satellite companies like Starlink and Amazon clashed over spectrum allocation in India. Telecom operators demand a level playing field through auctions, while satellite players seek administrative allocation. Stakeholders argue over pricing, market access, and universal connectivity rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2024 21:15 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 21:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a high-stakes dispute at TRAI's open house, Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel fiercely debated satellite firms like Starlink and Amazon regarding India's spectrum allocation.

Telecom leaders demand competitive auctions for spectrum to ensure a level-playing-field, clashing with satcom proponents advocating for administrative assignment.

The prolonged discussions highlighted issues like pricing, market accessibility, and the fundamental rights to connectivity, drawing strong reactions from key telecom and satellite stakeholders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

