Orient Technologies Sees Robust Profit Surge

Orient Technologies, a leading provider of cloud and data management solutions, has announced a significant 62.52% rise in its net profit for the September quarter, reaching Rs 15.05 crore, compared to Rs 9.26 crore in the same period last year, according to its regulatory filing.

The company's revenue from operations also saw a notable increase, hitting Rs 223.14 crore, which marks a 49.35% rise from Rs 149.40 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. This marks a substantial sequential growth, with profit and revenue climbing 62.17% and 49.91%, respectively.

Ajay Sawant, Chairman and Managing Director of Orient Technologies, expressed optimism as the company enters the third quarter with a promising pipeline of high-potential opportunities. The Mumbai-based firm, employing 1,517 individuals as of September 30, observed its shares trading at Rs 415 on the BSE, up by 6.59%.

