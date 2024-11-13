HCLTech Names Arjun A Sethi as Chief Growth Officer

IT giant HCLTech has announced the appointment of Arjun A Sethi as Chief Growth Officer, targeting strategic segments including government and global private equity, effective immediately.

From his base in New York, Sethi will focus on advancing HCLTech's engineering-led tech solutions, digital services, and distinct GenAI offerings. The company announced the news in an official filing.

Sethi, who previously served 25 years at Kearney as a Senior Partner and Vice Chair of Digital Transformation, will report directly to HCLTech CEO and MD, C Vijayakumar, who praised Sethi's digital transformation expertise and global track record as pivotal for leveraging new opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)