Left Menu

HCLTech Names Arjun A Sethi as Chief Growth Officer

HCLTech has appointed Arjun A Sethi as Chief Growth Officer for Strategic Segments, focusing on government and global private equity. Based in New York, Sethi will enhance HCLTech's technology portfolio and will report to CEO C Vijayakumar. Previously, Sethi was a Senior Partner at Kearney.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2024 11:31 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 11:31 IST
HCLTech Names Arjun A Sethi as Chief Growth Officer
  • Country:
  • India

IT giant HCLTech has announced the appointment of Arjun A Sethi as Chief Growth Officer, targeting strategic segments including government and global private equity, effective immediately.

From his base in New York, Sethi will focus on advancing HCLTech's engineering-led tech solutions, digital services, and distinct GenAI offerings. The company announced the news in an official filing.

Sethi, who previously served 25 years at Kearney as a Senior Partner and Vice Chair of Digital Transformation, will report directly to HCLTech CEO and MD, C Vijayakumar, who praised Sethi's digital transformation expertise and global track record as pivotal for leveraging new opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

 Global
2
Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

 Global
3
Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

 Global
4
Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024