HCLTech Names Arjun A Sethi as Chief Growth Officer
HCLTech has appointed Arjun A Sethi as Chief Growth Officer for Strategic Segments, focusing on government and global private equity. Based in New York, Sethi will enhance HCLTech's technology portfolio and will report to CEO C Vijayakumar. Previously, Sethi was a Senior Partner at Kearney.
- Country:
- India
IT giant HCLTech has announced the appointment of Arjun A Sethi as Chief Growth Officer, targeting strategic segments including government and global private equity, effective immediately.
From his base in New York, Sethi will focus on advancing HCLTech's engineering-led tech solutions, digital services, and distinct GenAI offerings. The company announced the news in an official filing.
Sethi, who previously served 25 years at Kearney as a Senior Partner and Vice Chair of Digital Transformation, will report directly to HCLTech CEO and MD, C Vijayakumar, who praised Sethi's digital transformation expertise and global track record as pivotal for leveraging new opportunities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
