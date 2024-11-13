Left Menu

U.S. Steps Up Semiconductor Game with $18.2M Support for Akash Systems

The U.S. Commerce Department is set to provide an $18.2 million subsidy to Akash Systems, supporting a large-scale semiconductor manufacturing facility in California. This is part of a $121 million investment in collaboration with private investors. The funding aims to enhance the U.S.'s position in the semiconductor supply chain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2024 16:14 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 15:34 IST
U.S. Steps Up Semiconductor Game with $18.2M Support for Akash Systems
HBM semiconductors Image Credit:

The U.S. Commerce Department announced on Wednesday the allocation of $18.2 million in subsidies to Akash Systems for the development of a 40,000-square-foot cleanroom space dedicated to advanced semiconductor manufacturing.

This funding, which comes from the government’s sizable $52.7 billion semiconductor manufacturing and research subsidy program, will be combined with investments from California-based Akash, venture capital firms, and other private investors. The total $121 million investment focuses on the mass production of Diamond Cooling substrates, devices, and systems in West Oakland, California, to boost thermal management in AI-centric data centers.

“This validates our vision and strategy as a U.S. company developing next-generation semiconductor technology,” Akash Systems CEO Felix Ejeckam stated. Meanwhile, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo emphasized the significance of this award in maintaining the United States' leadership in the global semiconductor supply chain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

 Global
2
Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

 Global
3
Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

 Global
4
Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024