Supermicro Appoints Suresh T Kumar as India GM to Boost AI and Data Centre Solutions

Supermicro, an IT hardware solutions company based in the United States, announced on Wednesday the appointment of Suresh T Kumar as its country general manager for India.

Kumar is expected to lead Supermicro's mission to establish India as a pivotal hub for energy-efficient computing and AI-ready solutions alongside advanced data center infrastructure.

This strategic appointment highlights Supermicro's ongoing commitment to expanding its footprint in India, leveraging Kumar's extensive experience in the semiconductor industry to further the country's ambition of becoming a global technology leader.

