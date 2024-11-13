Left Menu

Supermicro Appoints Suresh T Kumar as India GM to Boost AI and Data Centre Solutions

Supermicro has appointed Suresh T Kumar as the Country General Manager for India, aiming to fortify its presence through AI-ready solutions and data centre infrastructure. Kumar's semiconductor expertise will be key in advancing Supermicro's expansion while supporting India's technological aspirations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2024 22:24 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 22:24 IST
Supermicro Appoints Suresh T Kumar as India GM to Boost AI and Data Centre Solutions
  • Country:
  • India

Supermicro, an IT hardware solutions company based in the United States, announced on Wednesday the appointment of Suresh T Kumar as its country general manager for India.

Kumar is expected to lead Supermicro's mission to establish India as a pivotal hub for energy-efficient computing and AI-ready solutions alongside advanced data center infrastructure.

This strategic appointment highlights Supermicro's ongoing commitment to expanding its footprint in India, leveraging Kumar's extensive experience in the semiconductor industry to further the country's ambition of becoming a global technology leader.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

 Global
2
U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

 Global
3
Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

 Global
4
Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building a Fairer Future: How Economic Mobility Beliefs Shape Education Support

From Risk to Revenue: Stabilizing Mining Investments in High-Potential Developing Nations

Empowering Women, Supporting Children: The Urgent Need for Childcare Solutions in Uganda

Ethiopia’s Path to Green Competitiveness: Adapting Key Sectors for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024