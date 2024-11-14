Gujarat Partners with Jabil for Landmark Electronics Manufacturing Push
The Gujarat government has signed an MoU with Jabil, a leading EMS company, to establish an electronics manufacturing unit with a Rs 1,000 crore investment in Dholera Special Investment Region. This initiative, expected to start operations by 2027, aims to create about 5,000 jobs.
The Gujarat government secured an agreement with industry giant Jabil to boost its electronics manufacturing landscape. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), involving a significant Rs 1,000 crore investment, was signed under the keen watch of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.
Targeting the network, capital goods, and automotive sectors, this venture aims to employ 5,000 people by the time it begins operations in Dholera by 2027. The collaboration underscores Gujarat's commitment to expanding its industrial footprint through strategic partnerships.
Officials, including Jabil Operations Director B N Shukla and Gujarat State Electronics Mission's Mission Director Manish Gurvan, inked the deal, reinforcing Jabil's global reputation and its proficiency in delivering customized supply chain solutions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
