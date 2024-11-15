Left Menu

The AI Revolution: Rethinking Massive Models with Human-Like Techniques

AI companies like OpenAI are developing new techniques that mimic human thinking to enhance large language models. This shift challenges the 'bigger is better' approach, focusing on alternative training methods that improve AI performance. These innovations could reshape AI hardware demand, particularly for Nvidia's inference chips.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2024 02:34 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 02:34 IST
The AI Revolution: Rethinking Massive Models with Human-Like Techniques
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Artificial intelligence firms, including OpenAI, are shifting towards training methods that resemble human cognition to better large language models. This innovational push challenges the prevalent 'bigger is better' dogma, paving a new path in the AI development landscape.

Industry experts reveal to Reuters that these techniques underpinning OpenAI's new o1 model may significantly alter the competitive dynamics within AI, impacting the resource demands from energy to specialized chips. The o1 model, crafted with human-like reasoning, suggests a departure from merely expanding data and computing capacity.

Prominent figures in the field, including Ilya Sutskever, highlight limitations in current AI scaling methods. As demand grows for inference chips over training models, companies like Nvidia face evolving competition, marking a pivotal shift in AI's technological arms race.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024