Submarine Cable Fault Disrupts Finland-Germany Telecom Services

A fault has been discovered in a vital submarine fiber-optic telecom cable linking Finland and Germany. The outage is currently under investigation by the Finnish cyber security and network company Cinia, which is state-controlled.

Cinia reported that the services facilitated by the C-Lion1 cable are presently down due to the fault. Efforts are underway to identify the precise cause of this issue, affecting a key infrastructure component between the two countries.

The company's statement emphasized their commitment to quickly resolving the disruption to restore communication services back to operational status.

(With inputs from agencies.)