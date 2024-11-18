Submarine Cable Fault Disrupts Finland-Germany Telecom Services
A submarine fiber-optic cable connecting Finland and Germany has experienced a fault, resulting in a service outage. The Finnish cybersecurity company Cinia is currently investigating the cause of this disruption, which affects services provided over the C-Lion1 cable.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Copenhagen | Updated: 18-11-2024 16:01 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 16:01 IST
- Country:
- Denmark
A fault has been discovered in a vital submarine fiber-optic telecom cable linking Finland and Germany. The outage is currently under investigation by the Finnish cyber security and network company Cinia, which is state-controlled.
Cinia reported that the services facilitated by the C-Lion1 cable are presently down due to the fault. Efforts are underway to identify the precise cause of this issue, affecting a key infrastructure component between the two countries.
The company's statement emphasized their commitment to quickly resolving the disruption to restore communication services back to operational status.
(With inputs from agencies.)
