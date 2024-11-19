CivicEye: Revolutionizing Urban Safety with AI-Powered Solutions

Valiance Solutions, a leader in AI-powered digital transformation, has introduced CivicEye, a groundbreaking platform aimed at boosting public safety and refining law enforcement practices.

Harnessing secure and scalable technology from Google Cloud, CivicEye adeptly handles the challenges of urban safety through large-scale data integration and real-time surveillance capabilities. The platform complies with India's stringent data privacy laws and promises to effectively manage traffic violations, theft, and public disturbances.

In a strategic collaboration with local governments, CivicEye is initially set to roll out in major cities across Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh. By leveraging both existing CCTV networks and new camera installations, the platform is poised to deliver real-time insights, contributing to smarter urban management and safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)