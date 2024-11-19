Karnataka Unveils Global Innovation Districts to Elevate Tech Growth
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced the establishment of three global innovation districts in Bengaluru, Mysuru, and Belagavi. These districts aim to boost the state's tech-driven sectors by fostering research and development. The launch coincided with the unveiling of India's first Global Capability Centres policy at the Bengaluru Tech Summit.
The event also saw the launch of India's inaugural Global Capability Centres (GCC) policy, which seeks to attract 500 new GCCs by 2029, creating 3.5 lakh jobs and generating USD 50 billion in economic output. The policy supports equitable development beyond Bengaluru through tailored incentives and infrastructure.
Significant announcements included the setup of an Electronics Manufacturing Cluster in Mysuru and a Centre of Excellence on AI in Bengaluru. These efforts, along with the signing of five key MoUs, aim to strengthen Karnataka's tech landscape and entrepreneurial ecosystem.
