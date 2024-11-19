Patriotic Pitch Runner Disrupts China-Japan World Cup Qualifier

A tense soccer World Cup qualifier between China and Japan in Xiamen was briefly interrupted when a spectator ran onto the field. The individual, sporting patriotic slogans on his t-shirt and body, approached the Japanese goalkeeper before being tackled by security.

This incident followed a series of mass attacks in China, some targeting Japanese nationals, which heightened tensions ahead of the match. Footage from Phoenix TV captured the moment the man ran across the pitch, displaying a handwritten slogan, "Rise of national football," on his back.

Security swiftly intervened, allowing the game to resume quickly. At the time of the disruption, Japan was leading the match with a score of 3-1.

(With inputs from agencies.)