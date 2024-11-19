Left Menu

Patriotic Pitch Runner Disrupts China-Japan World Cup Qualifier

A patriotic spectator disrupted the China-Japan World Cup qualifier in Xiamen by running onto the field. The incident comes amid high tensions following targeted attacks on Japanese nationals in China. The man was tackled and removed, allowing the game to continue with Japan leading 3-1.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 19:17 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 19:17 IST
A tense soccer World Cup qualifier between China and Japan in Xiamen was briefly interrupted when a spectator ran onto the field. The individual, sporting patriotic slogans on his t-shirt and body, approached the Japanese goalkeeper before being tackled by security.

This incident followed a series of mass attacks in China, some targeting Japanese nationals, which heightened tensions ahead of the match. Footage from Phoenix TV captured the moment the man ran across the pitch, displaying a handwritten slogan, "Rise of national football," on his back.

Security swiftly intervened, allowing the game to resume quickly. At the time of the disruption, Japan was leading the match with a score of 3-1.

(With inputs from agencies.)

