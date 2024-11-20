Apple India's Profits Surge by 23% in 2023-24 FY
Apple India reported a 23% increase in net profit, reaching Rs 2,745.7 crore for the 2023-24 financial year. The company also saw a 36% rise in total income, totaling Rs 67,121.6 crore. Total expenses for the fiscal year were Rs 63,397 crore.
In a significant financial achievement, Apple India has reported a 23% boost in net profits, reaching Rs 2,745.7 crore for the financial year 2023-24. This represents a notable rise from the Rs 2,229.6 crore recorded in FY23, as revealed by the company's regulatory filings with Tofler.
The tech giant's total income saw an impressive 36% increase, climbing to Rs 67,121.6 crore for FY24, compared to Rs 49,321.8 crore in the previous year. Apple India continues to market its popular brand of products and software, including mobile devices and laptops, contributing to this substantial growth.
Despite the larger income, the company's expenses were reported at Rs 63,397 crore for the fiscal year. This financial performance further cements Apple's position as a leader in the technology sector in India.
