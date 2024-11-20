Left Menu

Apple India's Profits Surge by 23% in 2023-24 FY

Apple India reported a 23% increase in net profit, reaching Rs 2,745.7 crore for the 2023-24 financial year. The company also saw a 36% rise in total income, totaling Rs 67,121.6 crore. Total expenses for the fiscal year were Rs 63,397 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2024 17:57 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 17:57 IST
Apple India's Profits Surge by 23% in 2023-24 FY
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant financial achievement, Apple India has reported a 23% boost in net profits, reaching Rs 2,745.7 crore for the financial year 2023-24. This represents a notable rise from the Rs 2,229.6 crore recorded in FY23, as revealed by the company's regulatory filings with Tofler.

The tech giant's total income saw an impressive 36% increase, climbing to Rs 67,121.6 crore for FY24, compared to Rs 49,321.8 crore in the previous year. Apple India continues to market its popular brand of products and software, including mobile devices and laptops, contributing to this substantial growth.

Despite the larger income, the company's expenses were reported at Rs 63,397 crore for the fiscal year. This financial performance further cements Apple's position as a leader in the technology sector in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024