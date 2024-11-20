Left Menu

Karnataka's Ambitious Space Leap: New Policy to Propel State as Global Space Hub

Karnataka unveils a draft Space Technology Policy to transform the state into a global space technology hub, targeting a 50% national market share. The policy aims to boost investment, skill development, and infrastructure, promoting startups and innovation in the space sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 20-11-2024 19:20 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 19:20 IST
  • India

In a strategic move to position Karnataka as a global leader in the space technology sector, the state government unveiled a draft Space Technology Policy. Announced during the prestigious Bengaluru Tech Summit, the policy aims to establish Karnataka as a major player with a significant share of India's space market.

The Draft Karnataka Space Technology Policy, 2024-29, introduced by IT and Biotechnology Minister Priyank Kharge alongside ISRO chief S Somanath, outlines key goals to enhance the state's ecosystem, including fostering startups and encouraging both domestic and foreign investments.

Key proposals within the policy focus on skill development, investment incentives, and infrastructure improvements like dedicated manufacturing parks and testing centers, aiming to solidify Karnataka's position as a space technology hub, further boosting innovation and economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

