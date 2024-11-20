Karnataka's Ambitious Space Leap: New Policy to Propel State as Global Space Hub

In a strategic move to position Karnataka as a global leader in the space technology sector, the state government unveiled a draft Space Technology Policy. Announced during the prestigious Bengaluru Tech Summit, the policy aims to establish Karnataka as a major player with a significant share of India's space market.

The Draft Karnataka Space Technology Policy, 2024-29, introduced by IT and Biotechnology Minister Priyank Kharge alongside ISRO chief S Somanath, outlines key goals to enhance the state's ecosystem, including fostering startups and encouraging both domestic and foreign investments.

Key proposals within the policy focus on skill development, investment incentives, and infrastructure improvements like dedicated manufacturing parks and testing centers, aiming to solidify Karnataka's position as a space technology hub, further boosting innovation and economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)