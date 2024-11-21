Left Menu

Australia's Bold Move to Ban Social Media for Under-16s

Australia's centre-left government has proposed a stringent bill to ban social media for children under 16, alongside hefty fines for platforms breaching the rules. The plan includes an age-verification system and aims to curb the risks of harmful online content, especially for minors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 08:36 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 08:36 IST
Australia's Bold Move to Ban Social Media for Under-16s
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant legislative move, Australia's centre-left government has introduced a bill in parliament designed to restrict social media access for children under 16 years of age. This unprecedented reform also proposes severe penalties of up to A$49.5 million for platforms that fail to comply with the regulations.

The proposed legislation aims to implement stringent age-verification systems, possibly utilizing biometrics or government ID. These measures stand as some of the toughest controls globally, eliminating parental consent or exemptions for pre-existing accounts. The reform is geared towards platforms like Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and Snapchat.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese emphasized the necessity of this reform, highlighting its potential to mitigate risks linked to excessive social media use, including mental health impacts and harmful content exposure. Despite the proposed ban, access to educational and health services online would remain, ensuring support for young users.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024