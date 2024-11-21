Empowering Innovations: 2024 Assistive Tech Awards Spotlight Transformative Solutions

In Bengaluru, the AssisTech Foundation recognized exemplary innovators transforming the lives of people with disabilities through cutting-edge assistive technology. The foundation awarded 10 accolades at the Bengaluru Tech Summit.

Award-winning startups included Access for All, XL Cinema, SHG Technologies, and InfiHeal Health Tech. Among enablers, institutions like VIT–Technology Business Incubator and Cognizant Foundation shone brightly, winning the prestigious 2024 ATF Awards.

These awards, initiated in 2022 by cricketer Rahul Dravid, highlight pioneering contributions to the assistive tech ecosystem. Supported by industry giants like Accenture and Microsoft, they celebrate groundbreaking solutions from startups and initiatives driven by various stakeholders.

(With inputs from agencies.)