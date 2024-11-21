Left Menu

Empowering Innovations: 2024 Assistive Tech Awards Spotlight Transformative Solutions

The Bengaluru-based AssisTech Foundation presented 10 awards at the Bengaluru Tech Summit, recognizing innovators in assistive technology who impact the lives of people with disabilities. Notable winners included startups and enablers such as VIT–Technology Business Incubator and Cognizant Foundation, among others.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 21-11-2024 18:47 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 18:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Award-winning startups included Access for All, XL Cinema, SHG Technologies, and InfiHeal Health Tech. Among enablers, institutions like VIT–Technology Business Incubator and Cognizant Foundation shone brightly, winning the prestigious 2024 ATF Awards.

Award-winning startups included Access for All, XL Cinema, SHG Technologies, and InfiHeal Health Tech. Among enablers, institutions like VIT–Technology Business Incubator and Cognizant Foundation shone brightly, winning the prestigious 2024 ATF Awards.

These awards, initiated in 2022 by cricketer Rahul Dravid, highlight pioneering contributions to the assistive tech ecosystem. Supported by industry giants like Accenture and Microsoft, they celebrate groundbreaking solutions from startups and initiatives driven by various stakeholders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

