Pravriddhi: Igniting Innovation and Self-Reliance in India

The Indian Institute of Science launched 'Pravriddhi', a programme aimed at fostering innovation and collaboration between academia and industry in India. The programme seeks to address challenges like import dependency and global competitiveness by leveraging IISc's facilities and expertise to create innovation hubs nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 21-11-2024 20:56 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 20:56 IST
The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) recently unveiled 'Pravriddhi', a new product accelerator programme, through the Foundation for Science, Innovation, and Development (FSID). This initiative aims to unite India's premier institutions and businesses to foster innovative solutions.

During the launch, IISc Director Prof Govindan Rangarajan emphasized that Pravriddhi will tackle critical challenges such as import dependency and global competitiveness. As part of this effort, IISc will provide access to its facilities and a network of strategic partners, establishing innovation hubs nationwide.

FSID Director Prof B Gurumoorthy outlined plans to create hubs of excellence to support research and collaboration in technology. Vipin Sondhi, delivering the keynote, stressed the importance of academia-industry collaboration in advancing research.

(With inputs from agencies.)

