Impact of Trump's Tariffs on UK's Auto Industry
British business minister Jonathan Reynolds expressed concerns over the effects of U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs on the UK automotive industry, indicating it as a primary issue for the government.
British business minister Jonathan Reynolds expressed significant concerns on Thursday regarding the U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs impacting the UK's automotive manufacturing sector.
Reynolds highlighted that the impact of these tariffs on the automotive industry is a major concern for the government.
His remarks were made during an interview with the BBC, where he emphasized the critical nature of this issue.
