WNS Recognized as Leader in Supply Chain BPO Services by ISG

WNS (Holdings) Limited has been named a 'Leader' in Supply Chain BPO Services by ISG's 2024 Provider LensTM Supply Chain Services US Quadrant Report. This recognition highlights WNS' robust capabilities in digital-led business transformation, leveraging technologies such as AI, Gen AI, and analytics.

Key aspects that set WNS apart involve strategic investments and its AI platforms Malkom, TrustHall, and Demand Forecaster, aimed at enhancing shipment documentation, contract management, and demand planning. The company's approach, blending human intelligence with cutting-edge tech, has been pivotal in its leadership position.

The company's growth is bolstered by recent acquisitions, including The SmartCube, OptiBuy, and Vuram, which enhance its analytics, procurement, and automation expertise. WNS, serving over 600 clients globally, embodies a transformative force in supply chain management through its innovative solutions.

