Queen Camilla's Health Concerns Amid Post-Viral Symptoms

Britain's Queen Camilla has withdrawn from an event scheduled for Friday night amid ongoing health concerns, Buckingham Palace announced. The royal is experiencing post-viral symptoms following a chest infection earlier in November.

This health development has necessitated the cancellation of her appearance, raising concerns about her well-being during this period of illness recovery.

The Palace's statement highlighted the need for caution and rest as Queen Camilla manages these lingering symptoms, a condition closely monitored by her medical team.

(With inputs from agencies.)