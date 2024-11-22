Queen Camilla's Health Concerns Amid Post-Viral Symptoms
Queen Camilla of Britain canceled her appearance at an event on Friday evening due to ongoing post-viral symptoms from a recent chest infection. Buckingham Palace confirmed her withdrawal, noting the royal's health issues following her illness earlier in the month.
Britain's Queen Camilla has withdrawn from an event scheduled for Friday night amid ongoing health concerns, Buckingham Palace announced. The royal is experiencing post-viral symptoms following a chest infection earlier in November.
This health development has necessitated the cancellation of her appearance, raising concerns about her well-being during this period of illness recovery.
The Palace's statement highlighted the need for caution and rest as Queen Camilla manages these lingering symptoms, a condition closely monitored by her medical team.
