Left Menu

Queen Camilla's Health Concerns Amid Post-Viral Symptoms

Queen Camilla of Britain canceled her appearance at an event on Friday evening due to ongoing post-viral symptoms from a recent chest infection. Buckingham Palace confirmed her withdrawal, noting the royal's health issues following her illness earlier in the month.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 22-11-2024 20:11 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 20:11 IST
Queen Camilla's Health Concerns Amid Post-Viral Symptoms
Queen Camilla
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's Queen Camilla has withdrawn from an event scheduled for Friday night amid ongoing health concerns, Buckingham Palace announced. The royal is experiencing post-viral symptoms following a chest infection earlier in November.

This health development has necessitated the cancellation of her appearance, raising concerns about her well-being during this period of illness recovery.

The Palace's statement highlighted the need for caution and rest as Queen Camilla manages these lingering symptoms, a condition closely monitored by her medical team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024