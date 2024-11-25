Global Tensions Impact Chinese Markets: A Volatile Year Ahead

China's blue-chip index hit a five-week low, and Hong Kong shares reached their lowest in two months on Monday, reflecting heightened geopolitical tensions and a fresh U.S. crackdown that undermined risk appetite.

The blue-chip CSI300 Index fell 0.5% to its lowest closing level since October 17, while the Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.1%. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index dropped 0.4%, losing gains achieved since late September.

UBS strategist James Wang predicts volatility for China's equities, citing U.S. trade tariffs and policy uncertainties. The Biden administration aims to impose new export restrictions on China, possibly affecting 200 Chinese chip companies.

(With inputs from agencies.)