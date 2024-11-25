Left Menu

Global Tensions Impact Chinese Markets: A Volatile Year Ahead

China's blue-chip index fell to a five-week low, while Hong Kong shares hit a two-month low due to the U.S. crackdown, a potential trade war, and geopolitical tensions. Market volatility is expected as forces affect Chinese equities. The Biden administration plans new export restrictions, affecting numerous Chinese companies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 13:53 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 13:53 IST
Global Tensions Impact Chinese Markets: A Volatile Year Ahead
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China's blue-chip index hit a five-week low, and Hong Kong shares reached their lowest in two months on Monday, reflecting heightened geopolitical tensions and a fresh U.S. crackdown that undermined risk appetite.

The blue-chip CSI300 Index fell 0.5% to its lowest closing level since October 17, while the Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.1%. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index dropped 0.4%, losing gains achieved since late September.

UBS strategist James Wang predicts volatility for China's equities, citing U.S. trade tariffs and policy uncertainties. The Biden administration aims to impose new export restrictions on China, possibly affecting 200 Chinese chip companies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

