Fire Halts Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Test

Japan's space agency suspended an Epsilon S rocket test after a fire at the Tanegashima Space Center. The incident is under investigation, following a similar failure in July 2023 that delayed national space missions. JAXA collaborates with IHI Corp on this advanced rocket model.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 06:10 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 06:10 IST
Japan's space agency halted its Epsilon S rocket engine test on Tuesday after a fire erupted at the Tanegashima Space Center. Footage aired by NHK depicted flames and an apparent explosion shortly after the test commenced.

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) is actively investigating the incident. This follows a previous engine test failure in July 2023, which resulted in extensive investigations and significant delays in national space missions and satellite launch schedules.

The Epsilon S rocket, a collaboration between JAXA and IHI Corp's aerospace division, represents the new generation of Japan's solid-fuel small rocket series. As investigations continue, the goal remains to ensure the reliability and safety of this cutting-edge technology.

