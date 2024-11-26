Left Menu

Epsilon S Rocket Engine Test Faces Setback in Japan

Japan's space agency halted the Epsilon S rocket engine test due to a fire at the Tanegashima Space Center. The incident, highlighted by an explosion and visible blaze, may delay the rocket's launch initially planned for March. This mishap could further impact Japan's national space programme.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 10:30 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 10:30 IST
Epsilon S Rocket Engine Test Faces Setback in Japan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Japan's space agency faced a significant setback on Tuesday when a planned engine test for the Epsilon S rocket was abruptly halted.

The interruption was necessitated by a fire that ignited at the Tanegashima Space Center, potentially delaying the rocket's projected launch schedule beyond March.

This incident marks a notable obstacle in Japan's broader national space programme, as the explosion and ensuing blaze were captured on footage by NHK.

(With inputs from agencies.)

