Epsilon S Rocket Engine Test Faces Setback in Japan
Japan's space agency halted the Epsilon S rocket engine test due to a fire at the Tanegashima Space Center. The incident, highlighted by an explosion and visible blaze, may delay the rocket's launch initially planned for March. This mishap could further impact Japan's national space programme.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 10:30 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 10:30 IST
Japan's space agency faced a significant setback on Tuesday when a planned engine test for the Epsilon S rocket was abruptly halted.
The interruption was necessitated by a fire that ignited at the Tanegashima Space Center, potentially delaying the rocket's projected launch schedule beyond March.
This incident marks a notable obstacle in Japan's broader national space programme, as the explosion and ensuing blaze were captured on footage by NHK.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Owaisi's Retort: Fadnavis' CM Aspirations Under Fire Amid Maharashtra Polls
Blazing Winds: The Battle Against Southern California's Mountain Fire
Political Crossfire: Shivakumar Counteracts Modi's ATM Allegations
SC directs Delhi police commissioner to form special cell to impose firecrackers ban.
UNICEF Reports Surge in Attacks on Gaza Schools, Calls for Ceasefire to Protect Displaced Children