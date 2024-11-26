Epsilon S Rocket Engine Test Faces Setback in Japan

Japan's space agency faced a significant setback on Tuesday when a planned engine test for the Epsilon S rocket was abruptly halted.

The interruption was necessitated by a fire that ignited at the Tanegashima Space Center, potentially delaying the rocket's projected launch schedule beyond March.

This incident marks a notable obstacle in Japan's broader national space programme, as the explosion and ensuing blaze were captured on footage by NHK.

(With inputs from agencies.)