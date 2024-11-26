Left Menu

Irillic Unveils India's First True 4K NIR Laparoscopic System

Irillic Private Ltd. has launched the Irillic L.nm, India's first True 4K NIR Laparoscopic Imaging System, enhancing surgical outcomes with advanced fluorescence technology. It offers improved imaging quality, innovative imaging modes, and real-time fluorescence quantification, ensuring precision and better patient care in minimally invasive surgeries.

Updated: 26-11-2024 11:27 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 11:27 IST
Irillic Private Ltd. has taken a major step in the medical field with the introduction of India's first True 4K NIR Laparoscopic Imaging System, named Irillic L.nm. This technological advancement is geared towards enhancing surgical outcomes through better imaging quality and innovative features.

At the core of this system is its ability to provide remarkably clear images with True 4K resolution, aiding surgeons in performing minimally invasive surgeries more effectively. The system boasts advanced imaging modes including AMVI and IntelliQuant to support surgeons in complex procedures by offering detailed vascular and tissue visualization.

Apart from its cutting-edge technology, the Irillic L.nm system is future-ready with a modular architecture, allowing healthcare facilities to upgrade as technology evolves. Proudly developed as a Make in India initiative, this system signifies a leap in affordable, high-quality medical imaging.

(With inputs from agencies.)

