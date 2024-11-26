Sealmatic India Expands with New State-of-the-Art Facility

Sealmatic India Ltd, a key player in the manufacturing industry, has launched a new, state-of-the-art facility in Kaman-Vasai, significantly boosting its production capabilities by 65%.

The 25,000 square foot facility, operational since November 26, 2024, marks a significant expansion for the company. Director Mr. Sadique Chaudhary highlights the recruitment of a skilled workforce and the use of advanced manufacturing processes to meet customer delivery timelines.

Under the leadership of Managing Director Umar AK Balwa, Sealmatic India is poised to set benchmarks in innovation and sustainability, promising cutting-edge technology meant to drive future workforce pathways.

(With inputs from agencies.)