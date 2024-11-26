Left Menu

Sealmatic India Expands with New State-of-the-Art Facility

Sealmatic India Ltd has opened a 25,000 sq ft manufacturing facility at Kaman-Vasai, enhancing production capacity by 65%. Director Mr. Sadique Chaudhary emphasizes new manufacturing styles and processes. The facility boasts cutting-edge technology, aiming for innovation, efficiency, reliability, and sustainability, led by Managing Director Umar AK Balwa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-11-2024 12:54 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 12:51 IST
Sealmatic India Expands with New State-of-the-Art Facility
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Sealmatic India Ltd, a key player in the manufacturing industry, has launched a new, state-of-the-art facility in Kaman-Vasai, significantly boosting its production capabilities by 65%.

The 25,000 square foot facility, operational since November 26, 2024, marks a significant expansion for the company. Director Mr. Sadique Chaudhary highlights the recruitment of a skilled workforce and the use of advanced manufacturing processes to meet customer delivery timelines.

Under the leadership of Managing Director Umar AK Balwa, Sealmatic India is poised to set benchmarks in innovation and sustainability, promising cutting-edge technology meant to drive future workforce pathways.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024