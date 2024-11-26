Left Menu

OnePlus Nord 4 5G: The Ultimate Mid-Range Flagship Experience

The OnePlus Nord 4 5G redefines the mid-range smartphone market with flagship-level features and performance. Launched in July 2024, it offers a metal unibody design, powerful Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processor, advanced AI features, and exceptional camera capabilities. Available on Bajaj Finserv EMI Network, it provides a premium experience at a competitive price.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 26-11-2024 17:54 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 17:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The demand for high-performance yet affordable smartphones has paved the way for intensifying competition in the mid-range segment. At the forefront is OnePlus Nord 4 5G, which debuted in the Indian market in July 2024, offering outstanding design and performance under Rs. 30,000.

Equipped with the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chip, produced using 4nm technology, the Nord 4 5G impresses with flagship-level power. Its AI capabilities enhance user interaction, while the design, including a 120Hz OLED display and ultra-slim body, assures a premium feel. This model caters to both photography enthusiasts and gamers alike.

Purchasing options through the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network make the OnePlus Nord 4 5G accessible with easy payment plans. The network spans over 1.5 lakh partners, ensuring competitive pricing, exclusive offers, and simple EMI solutions, creating a seamless shopping experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

