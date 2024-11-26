Setback in Japan's Space Ambitions: Epsilon S Rocket Test Failure
A recent combustion test at Japan's Tanegashima Space Centre resulted in the explosion and destruction of the Epsilon S rocket engine, raising concerns over the project's timeline. The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency is investigating to prevent further delays in the rocket's debut flight, expected by March.
A new flagship small Japanese rocket engine burst into flames on Tuesday during a combustion test at the Tanegashima Space Centre, causing significant internal damage but no external harm. The incident has raised concerns regarding the Epsilon S rocket project's progress.
According to Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency officials, the explosion occurred 49 seconds into the test, wrecking the engine and damaging the facility. Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi announced an investigation into the accident, as this marks the second consecutive failure related to the Epsilon S engine tests.
The project aims to advance Japan's satellite launch capabilities with flexible and mobile solid-fuel rockets. Despite the setback, officials emphasize the importance of the Epsilon S program for Japan's autonomy in space development, echoing the need for thorough investigations and enhancements ahead of its launch.
