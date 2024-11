FCC Greenlights Space-Based Connectivity Collaboration Between T-Mobile and SpaceX

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) announced its approval of a groundbreaking license enabling T-Mobile and SpaceX's Starlink unit to deliver supplemental internet coverage from space. The decision aims to bring high-speed internet access to remote and underserved areas.

In a historic move, the FCC has allowed a satellite operator to partner with a wireless carrier, utilizing some flexible-use spectrum bands typically reserved for terrestrial service. This initiative strives to eliminate 'dead zones' by extending wireless network reach into more isolated regions.

The collaboration between T-Mobile and Starlink is set to transform remote communication landscapes, ensuring broader and more reliable connectivity options for areas previously plagued by connectivity challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)