India's Tech Hiring Boom: IT Services Set for Growth

A report indicates that IT services hiring in India is set to grow by 10-12% due to advancements in technology like Generative AI and Quantum Computing, creating over a million jobs by 2030. Global Capability Centres and Cybersecurity roles witnessed significant demand surges, particularly in Bengaluru.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-11-2024 16:02 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 16:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

IT services hiring in India is projected to rise by 10-12% in the coming six months, driven by technological advancements transforming industries globally, according to a Quess Corp report released on Wednesday.

Emergent technologies, including Generative AI and Quantum Computing, are leading to a promising job market expansion, with over a million positions anticipated by 2030. The report highlighted the demand surge for talent across Global Capability Centres and Cybersecurity, with a sequential growth of 71% and 58%, respectively, in the second quarter of FY25.

Bengaluru remains at the forefront of this technological boom, accounting for 62% of hiring requests, followed by Hyderabad and Pune. The expansion of GCCs in India has significantly boosted talent demand, prompting firms to recruit from tier II and III cities, aiming to tap into diverse skill sets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

