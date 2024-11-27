Left Menu

FIFA's $50 Million Legacy Fund: A Global Impact Beyond Football

FIFA, in collaboration with Qatar and various global organizations, has launched a $50 million legacy fund aimed at supporting vulnerable communities worldwide. This fund will contribute to health, social, and educational initiatives while also fostering football development and women economic empowerment.

Updated: 27-11-2024 20:43 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 20:43 IST
FIFA, in collaboration with the 2022 World Cup hosts Qatar, has inaugurated a $50 million legacy fund focused on social programs. Partnering with the World Health Organization (WHO), the World Trade Organization (WTO), and UNHCR, the fund aims to assist vulnerable groups globally.

Intended to extend the World Cup legacy beyond football, the fund targets refugees, occupational health, education, and football development. FIFA President Gianni Infantino emphasized its wide-reaching impact, while WHO will support its initiative to protect high-risk individuals from extreme heat conditions.

Critics, however, including Amnesty International, argue that FIFA overlooks migrant workers exploited in Qatar during World Cup preparations. They claim FIFA has neglected its human rights policies by not compensating affected workers, despite Qatar's compensation efforts via a $350 million fund.

(With inputs from agencies.)

