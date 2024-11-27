Left Menu

Secured Rides: IAF and Uber Forge Safety Agreement

An agreement between the Indian Air Force (IAF) and Uber enhances cyber security safeguards to protect IAF personnel and their families. The deal includes encrypted data sharing and routine audits to ensure privacy and security in transportation services for personnel and veterans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2024 22:16 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 22:16 IST
Secured Rides: IAF and Uber Forge Safety Agreement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An agreement between the Indian Air Force (IAF) and Uber aims to fortify cyber security measures designed to protect the sensitive information of IAF personnel and their families. This was revealed by the government following a recent query in the Rajya Sabha.

Addressing concerns, the Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth, assured that the MoU incorporates advanced safety protocols to address potential data privacy and security risks. The collaboration is intended to provide effective and secure transportation services for both active and veteran personnel of the IAF and their families.

The MoU, complemented by a Mutual Non-Disclosure Agreement signed on October 17, 2024, ensures that significant protections, such as data encryption and limited data sharing, are in place. Uber pledges annual cyber audits, and IAF retains the right to perform snap checks on shared data security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

 Global
2
Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concerns

Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concern...

 Switzerland
3
Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

 Global
4
India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024