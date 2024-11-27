Secured Rides: IAF and Uber Forge Safety Agreement

An agreement between the Indian Air Force (IAF) and Uber aims to fortify cyber security measures designed to protect the sensitive information of IAF personnel and their families. This was revealed by the government following a recent query in the Rajya Sabha.

Addressing concerns, the Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth, assured that the MoU incorporates advanced safety protocols to address potential data privacy and security risks. The collaboration is intended to provide effective and secure transportation services for both active and veteran personnel of the IAF and their families.

The MoU, complemented by a Mutual Non-Disclosure Agreement signed on October 17, 2024, ensures that significant protections, such as data encryption and limited data sharing, are in place. Uber pledges annual cyber audits, and IAF retains the right to perform snap checks on shared data security.

(With inputs from agencies.)