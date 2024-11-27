Left Menu

Google-Powered AI Campus Opens in London

Google-funded AI Campus opens in Camden, offering 16-18-year-olds skills training in AI and machine learning. The initiative is supported by Prime Minister Keir Starmer and aims to connect technology with health, social sciences, and arts. Google pledges significant funding for AI literacy across the UK.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 22:33 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 22:33 IST
In a move signaling the advancement of technology education, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer inaugurated London's first Google-backed AI Campus on Wednesday.

Located in Camden, the center serves Starmer's parliamentary constituency and Google's future Kings Cross offices. It has embarked on a pioneering two-year pilot, offering 32 young students aged 16-18 advanced access to AI and machine learning resources, coupled with mentorship from Google's AI subsidiary, DeepMind.

Addressing the economic and educational accolades, Debbie Weinstein, Google's UK and Ireland managing director, introduced a £865,000 fund to enhance AI literacy, aimed at empowering over 250,000 students by 2026 through partnerships with Raspberry Pi Foundation and Parent Zone.

(With inputs from agencies.)

