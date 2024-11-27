Google-Powered AI Campus Opens in London

In a move signaling the advancement of technology education, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer inaugurated London's first Google-backed AI Campus on Wednesday.

Located in Camden, the center serves Starmer's parliamentary constituency and Google's future Kings Cross offices. It has embarked on a pioneering two-year pilot, offering 32 young students aged 16-18 advanced access to AI and machine learning resources, coupled with mentorship from Google's AI subsidiary, DeepMind.

Addressing the economic and educational accolades, Debbie Weinstein, Google's UK and Ireland managing director, introduced a £865,000 fund to enhance AI literacy, aimed at empowering over 250,000 students by 2026 through partnerships with Raspberry Pi Foundation and Parent Zone.

(With inputs from agencies.)