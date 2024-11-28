Left Menu

FTC Launches Broad Antitrust Probe into Microsoft

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is investigating Microsoft for possible antitrust violations involving its software licensing and cloud computing businesses. This comes as Donald Trump's election raises expectations of a softer stance toward business. The probe scrutinizes Microsoft's Azure service and AI products amid competitive concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 04:11 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 04:11 IST
FTC Launches Broad Antitrust Probe into Microsoft
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Federal Trade Commission has initiated a comprehensive antitrust investigation into Microsoft, centering on its software licensing and cloud computing business practices, according to a source familiar with the investigation. This probe, spearheaded by FTC Chair Lina Khan, emerges ahead of her potential January departure. With Donald Trump re-elected as U.S. president, his anticipated appointment of a Republican favorable to business interests casts uncertainty on the probe's outcomes.

The investigation targets allegations that Microsoft may be leveraging its market power in productivity software, allegedly imposing restrictive licensing conditions to deter customers from migrating data from its Azure cloud service to rival platforms. Additional scrutiny involves Microsoft's cybersecurity and artificial intelligence offerings, as confirmed by sources.

While Microsoft has remained silent on the specifics of this investigation, the FTC has previously received grievances about the tech giant from competitors. NetChoice, representing several major online firms, criticized Microsoft's aggressive licensing and AI integration strategies, highlighting the overarching impact given Microsoft's dominance. Meanwhile, other tech companies like Meta, Apple, Amazon, and Google are also facing similar regulatory challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversy Erupts: Vice President Sara Duterte Under Police Scrutiny

Controversy Erupts: Vice President Sara Duterte Under Police Scrutiny

 Global
2
Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

 Portugal
3
New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

 Global
4
Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024