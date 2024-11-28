FTC Launches Major Antitrust Probe into Microsoft
The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has initiated a comprehensive antitrust investigation into Microsoft's software licensing and cloud computing sectors. Concerns center around alleged market power abuse and restrictive practices in productivity software and cybersecurity. The investigation prompts wider discussions about regulatory actions against Big Tech amidst political shifts.
The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has undertaken a sweeping antitrust investigation into Microsoft, scrutinizing its software licensing strategies and cloud computing operations. Sources indicate that the inquiry, launched by FTC Chair Lina Khan, comes ahead of her anticipated departure in January.
The focus of the investigation is to assess whether Microsoft is abusing its market power by implementing restrictive licensing terms to hinder customer data migration from its Azure cloud platform to competitors. Secondary aspects under examination include cybersecurity and AI product practices.
Mounting criticism from competitors and tech advocacy groups like NetChoice center on Microsoft's integration of AI tools into its products and the alleged penalties for customers operating on rival cloud infrastructures. This investigation contributes to a broader industry analysis amid changes in U.S. political dynamics and previous low regulatory interventions towards Microsoft.
