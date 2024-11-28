FTC Launches Major Antitrust Probe into Microsoft

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has undertaken a sweeping antitrust investigation into Microsoft, scrutinizing its software licensing strategies and cloud computing operations. Sources indicate that the inquiry, launched by FTC Chair Lina Khan, comes ahead of her anticipated departure in January.

The focus of the investigation is to assess whether Microsoft is abusing its market power by implementing restrictive licensing terms to hinder customer data migration from its Azure cloud platform to competitors. Secondary aspects under examination include cybersecurity and AI product practices.

Mounting criticism from competitors and tech advocacy groups like NetChoice center on Microsoft's integration of AI tools into its products and the alleged penalties for customers operating on rival cloud infrastructures. This investigation contributes to a broader industry analysis amid changes in U.S. political dynamics and previous low regulatory interventions towards Microsoft.

