Left Menu

FTC Launches Major Antitrust Probe into Microsoft

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has initiated a comprehensive antitrust investigation into Microsoft's software licensing and cloud computing sectors. Concerns center around alleged market power abuse and restrictive practices in productivity software and cybersecurity. The investigation prompts wider discussions about regulatory actions against Big Tech amidst political shifts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 04:49 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 04:49 IST
FTC Launches Major Antitrust Probe into Microsoft
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has undertaken a sweeping antitrust investigation into Microsoft, scrutinizing its software licensing strategies and cloud computing operations. Sources indicate that the inquiry, launched by FTC Chair Lina Khan, comes ahead of her anticipated departure in January.

The focus of the investigation is to assess whether Microsoft is abusing its market power by implementing restrictive licensing terms to hinder customer data migration from its Azure cloud platform to competitors. Secondary aspects under examination include cybersecurity and AI product practices.

Mounting criticism from competitors and tech advocacy groups like NetChoice center on Microsoft's integration of AI tools into its products and the alleged penalties for customers operating on rival cloud infrastructures. This investigation contributes to a broader industry analysis amid changes in U.S. political dynamics and previous low regulatory interventions towards Microsoft.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversy Erupts: Vice President Sara Duterte Under Police Scrutiny

Controversy Erupts: Vice President Sara Duterte Under Police Scrutiny

 Global
2
Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

 Portugal
3
New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

 Global
4
Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024