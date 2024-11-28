Left Menu

Dynamic Surge in Entry-Level Job Market: GCCs and Non-Tech Sectors Lead the Charge

Entry-level job prospects are improving with competitive salaries driven by Global Capability Centres and non-tech sectors. The software, cybersecurity, and data management domains are experiencing a boost, fueled by AI/ML demand. GCCs, in particular, offer higher salaries, indicating a shift in employment trends for freshers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-11-2024 18:46 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 18:46 IST
Dynamic Surge in Entry-Level Job Market: GCCs and Non-Tech Sectors Lead the Charge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The landscape for entry-level jobs is shifting, with a notable uplift as freshers receive competitive salaries across pivotal sectors. Spearheading this change are Global Capability Centres (GCCs) and non-tech arenas, according to a recent report released on Thursday.

The software development and engineering arena, emphasizing coding, design, and software maintenance, is positioned to present rewarding opportunities. This trend is propelled by an increasing demand for AI/Machine Learning skills, enhancing productivity and innovation, per TeamLease Digital's findings.

In domains like cybersecurity, data management, and cloud solutions, GCCs are outpacing traditional IT roles in salary offerings, showcasing a vital necessity for advanced skills. The non-tech sector's robust adoption of cloud technology further underscores these dynamic shifts, presenting fruitful conditions for young job seekers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger than age 16 from social media, reports AP. DIV DIV

Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger th...

 Global
2
Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

 United States
3
Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024