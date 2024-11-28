Dynamic Surge in Entry-Level Job Market: GCCs and Non-Tech Sectors Lead the Charge

The landscape for entry-level jobs is shifting, with a notable uplift as freshers receive competitive salaries across pivotal sectors. Spearheading this change are Global Capability Centres (GCCs) and non-tech arenas, according to a recent report released on Thursday.

The software development and engineering arena, emphasizing coding, design, and software maintenance, is positioned to present rewarding opportunities. This trend is propelled by an increasing demand for AI/Machine Learning skills, enhancing productivity and innovation, per TeamLease Digital's findings.

In domains like cybersecurity, data management, and cloud solutions, GCCs are outpacing traditional IT roles in salary offerings, showcasing a vital necessity for advanced skills. The non-tech sector's robust adoption of cloud technology further underscores these dynamic shifts, presenting fruitful conditions for young job seekers.

(With inputs from agencies.)