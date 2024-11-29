Left Menu

Australia's Bold Move: Age Verification in Social Media

Australia launches a trial to enforce a national social media age limit. The study, involving tech contractors and families, aims to establish guidelines for platforms like Instagram and Snapchat to prevent under-16 users. The trial, running till March, will help guide global initiatives on youth protection online.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 02:46 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 02:46 IST
Australia is taking unprecedented steps to implement a national age restriction on social media, aiming to shield young users amid increasing concerns over their mental health and data privacy. A trial involving Australian families will determine how platforms like Instagram and Snapchat should enforce these age checks on users under 16.

Currently, content moderation efforts by tech companies have shown varied success globally. The trial, overseen by the Age Check Certification Scheme, will analyze different age-checking technologies, such as biometric analysis and identity verification, to provide lawmakers worldwide with a framework for securing young people's safety online.

The trial's outcome could serve as an influential model for other nations grappling with the complexities of regulating online age access while balancing users' privacy rights. Some concerns remain over data collection, leading to last-minute law amendments ensuring alternatives to identification document submissions.

