Pakistan's Digital Disconnect: Internet Woes Amid Security Measures

Internet users across Pakistan faced major disruptions when accessing various online platforms on Sunday, according to multiple media reports. Platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok were either suspended or operated at reduced speeds, frustrating users with severely limited access.

Despite government dismissals of these issues, citing exaggerated claims of a firewall situation, tools like the Internet Outage Detection and Analysis (IODA) and Downdetector indicated persistent service interruptions were indeed occurring. These tools, which track real-time network stability and internet outages, revealed connectivity issues impacting services such as Google, YouTube, and Gmail.

Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecom, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, addressed the situation, emphasizing the necessity of cyber security mechanisms amid millions of daily cyber threats Pakistan faces. She noted that the shift towards information technology as a core security paradigm reflects a global trend, and reaffirmed the non-controversial nature of cyber security efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)