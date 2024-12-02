Left Menu

StockHolding Digidoc Transforms Document Execution in Ladakh

StockHolding launched its Digidoc platform in Ladakh, offering digital document execution and seamless stamp duty payments. The platform, compliant with the IT Act 2000, enhances transparency and efficiency. It aligns with the 'Ease of Doing Business' initiative, bringing value to individuals and enterprises in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ladakh | Updated: 02-12-2024 16:11 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 16:11 IST
Stock Holding Corporation of India Limited has unveiled its innovative platform, StockHolding Digidoc, in Ladakh. The launch was officiated by Dr. Pawan Kotwal, IAS, the Advisor and Principal Secretary Revenue, and saw participation from key officials both physically and virtually. This marks a significant step in digital document management.

StockHolding Digidoc allows for the digital execution of documents, including stamp duty payments, aligning with the Information Technology Act of 2000. This development promises faster, legally compliant document processing, aiming to reduce turnaround time and enhance accessibility for users.

Mr. Shashikant Nayak of StockHolding expressed enthusiasm over the platform's launch, emphasizing its role in streamlining legal processes and supporting the Government's 'Ease of Doing Business' initiative. This platform is expected to transform document management practices across the region and the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

