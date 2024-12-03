Vehere's Cutting-Edge AI Network Security Returns at AISS 2024

Vehere is gearing up for a return to the prestigious 19th edition of the NASSCOM-DSCI Annual Information Security Summit 2024. The event, which is set to take place from December 4-6 in New Delhi, will delve into critical issues such as Security Technology Leadership, Governance, and the future of cyber threats.

Vehere will present its renowned AI Network Security solution at the summit. The technology, which integrates Network Detection & Response (NDR) and Network Forensics (NF), is engineered to identify and mitigate complex cyber threats like ransomware and insider attacks using behavioral analytics and AI/ML techniques.

Attendees will also have the chance to interact with Vehere's experts and understand how their solutions provide unmatched visibility and breach detection capabilities. ''We are thrilled to partner in AISS 2024 and showcase our innovations designed to tackle the dynamic threat landscape,'' said Sanjay Bhardwaj, VP, Sales, India & SEA.

