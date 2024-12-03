Left Menu

Vehere's Cutting-Edge AI Network Security Returns at AISS 2024

Vehere announces its participation in the 19th NASSCOM-DSCI Annual Information Security Summit 2024. The company will showcase its AI Network Security solution, designed to protect networks from advanced cyberattacks through Network Detection & Response (NDR) and Network Forensics (NF). The event takes place in New Delhi from December 4-6.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2024 11:05 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 11:05 IST
Vehere's Cutting-Edge AI Network Security Returns at AISS 2024
  • Country:
  • India

Vehere is gearing up for a return to the prestigious 19th edition of the NASSCOM-DSCI Annual Information Security Summit 2024. The event, which is set to take place from December 4-6 in New Delhi, will delve into critical issues such as Security Technology Leadership, Governance, and the future of cyber threats.

Vehere will present its renowned AI Network Security solution at the summit. The technology, which integrates Network Detection & Response (NDR) and Network Forensics (NF), is engineered to identify and mitigate complex cyber threats like ransomware and insider attacks using behavioral analytics and AI/ML techniques.

Attendees will also have the chance to interact with Vehere's experts and understand how their solutions provide unmatched visibility and breach detection capabilities. ''We are thrilled to partner in AISS 2024 and showcase our innovations designed to tackle the dynamic threat landscape,'' said Sanjay Bhardwaj, VP, Sales, India & SEA.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024