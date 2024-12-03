Left Menu

India and Japan Forge Semiconductor Future Together

Japanese companies are eager to establish semiconductor manufacturing in India, leveraging their expertise. This collaboration aims to build a resilient ecosystem supported by the Indian government's incentives. The partnership follows a bilateral agreement strengthening the global supply chain and exploring technological synergies between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2024 13:50 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 13:50 IST
Japanese companies are showing significant interest in establishing semiconductor units in India, capitalizing on their extensive expertise and specialization. Deloitte's analysis highlights the importance of a skilled workforce, financial resources, and sustained policy support in driving India's semiconductor sector growth.

The enthusiasm among Japanese firms is palpable, especially following Japan's agreement with India in July. This makes Japan the second Quad partner, after the US, to collaborate with India to fortify the semiconductor supply chain globally. The two nations have agreed to cooperate on semiconductor design, manufacturing, equipment research, and talent development.

Japan, with around 100 semiconductor plants, ranks among the global leaders in semiconductor production. This collaboration aligns perfectly with India's ambition to establish 10 manufacturing plants within a decade. The partnership is seen as a long-term arrangement that will benefit both nations' economies and technological landscapes for future generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

