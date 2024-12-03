Left Menu

Lectrix EV Powers Ahead with $100 Million Fundraising Plan

Lectrix EV, the electric vehicle branch of SAR Group, plans to raise $100 million to expand its operations. The company aims to enhance its dealership network and set up charging infrastructure across 100 cities. It has already invested $50 million and announced the electric scooter NDuro.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2024 16:36 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 16:36 IST
Lectrix EV Powers Ahead with $100 Million Fundraising Plan
  • Country:
  • India

Lectrix EV, the e-mobility division of SAR Group, is gearing up to secure around $100 million from external sources in its forthcoming growth phase, company founder Rakesh Malhotra revealed.

Having already infused Rs 300 crore internally, Lectrix EV plans to enhance its dealership network and implement charging infrastructure in 100 cities with the new capital.

With 15,000 scooters and 30,000 three-wheelers on the road, the company launched a new electric scooter model, NDuro, aimed at transforming urban mobility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024