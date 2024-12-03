Left Menu

Hamradio Enthusiasts Unite at Kolkatas Annual Hamfest

Amateur ham radio operators from several countries will convene at the annual Hamfest India convention in Kolkata from December 14. This two-day event celebrates 103 years of India's amateur radio history, featuring international delegates and representatives from various disaster management authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2024 18:44 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 18:44 IST
Hamradio Enthusiasts Unite at Kolkatas Annual Hamfest
  • Country:
  • India

Hundreds of amateur ham radio operators from across the nation are set to gather at the annual Hamfest India convention in Kolkata starting December 14. The much-anticipated event highlights India's pioneering role in amateur radio, celebrating 103 years since it began.

Prominent delegates from Dubai, the US, Nepal, Oman, and Germany will join the convention, underscoring its international appeal. According to Sayani Dey, one of the event's organisers, this global participation emphasizes Kolkata's historic ties to amateur radio.

The convention will also feature official representatives from disaster management agencies, as well as leading companies and research organizations. The Ministry of Communications has issued a special callsign, AT24HFI, adding a unique touch to the gathering by integrating industry innovations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024