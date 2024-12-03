Hamradio Enthusiasts Unite at Kolkatas Annual Hamfest

Hundreds of amateur ham radio operators from across the nation are set to gather at the annual Hamfest India convention in Kolkata starting December 14. The much-anticipated event highlights India's pioneering role in amateur radio, celebrating 103 years since it began.

Prominent delegates from Dubai, the US, Nepal, Oman, and Germany will join the convention, underscoring its international appeal. According to Sayani Dey, one of the event's organisers, this global participation emphasizes Kolkata's historic ties to amateur radio.

The convention will also feature official representatives from disaster management agencies, as well as leading companies and research organizations. The Ministry of Communications has issued a special callsign, AT24HFI, adding a unique touch to the gathering by integrating industry innovations.

