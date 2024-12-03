Hamradio Enthusiasts Unite at Kolkatas Annual Hamfest
Amateur ham radio operators from several countries will convene at the annual Hamfest India convention in Kolkata from December 14. This two-day event celebrates 103 years of India's amateur radio history, featuring international delegates and representatives from various disaster management authorities.
- Country:
- India
Hundreds of amateur ham radio operators from across the nation are set to gather at the annual Hamfest India convention in Kolkata starting December 14. The much-anticipated event highlights India's pioneering role in amateur radio, celebrating 103 years since it began.
Prominent delegates from Dubai, the US, Nepal, Oman, and Germany will join the convention, underscoring its international appeal. According to Sayani Dey, one of the event's organisers, this global participation emphasizes Kolkata's historic ties to amateur radio.
The convention will also feature official representatives from disaster management agencies, as well as leading companies and research organizations. The Ministry of Communications has issued a special callsign, AT24HFI, adding a unique touch to the gathering by integrating industry innovations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Odisha Sets Example in Disaster Management with Improved Early Warning Systems
Odisha: Pioneering Disaster Management with Early Warning Systems
Turkish Women's Rally Thwarted Amid Controversy Over Istanbul Convention Withdrawal
Vigilance Urged Against Religious Conversions in Youth Convention
Swift Birth of Alien Planet Challenges Astronomical Conventions