Calin Georgescu, a previously unknown hard-right candidate, has won the first round of Romania's presidential elections, sparking allegations of social media manipulation. The role of TikTok, which Georgescu heavily utilized, is under scrutiny, as suspicions grow about its influence on the election outcome.

The Constitutional Court has ordered a vote recount while TikTok faces possible action for its involvement. The case has fueled debates on algorithmic fairness, with Romanian authorities raising concerns about TikTok's lack of transparency in political content sponsorship.

As Romania heads to the election run-off, the situation spotlights digital platforms' impact on political landscape, urging the European Union to examine TikTok's adherence to new digital service regulations, potentially leading to significant penalties or a ban in Europe if violations are found.

