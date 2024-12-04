Inside Intel's CEO Succession Drama: Who Will Lead the Chipmaking Giant?

Intel is actively seeking a new CEO following the departure of Pat Gelsinger. Sources indicate that the company is considering external candidates, including respected semiconductor veteran Lip-Bu Tan.

Intel's board is scrutinizing potential leaders due to financial challenges, with interim co-CEOs appointed to steer the company during this critical period.

The decision marks a significant moment for Intel, which faces mounting investor pressure after a sharp decline in share price and financial metrics.

