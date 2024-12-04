Hyderabad to Host India's First Google Safety Engineering Centre

The Telangana government announced a significant collaboration with Google, marking the inception of India's first Google Safety Engineering Centre (GSEC) in Hyderabad. This center will make Hyderabad one of five such hubs globally, joining locations like Tokyo, Dublin, Munich, and Malaga.

GSEC's establishment signifies a substantial step in enhancing cybersecurity measures tailored to the Indian landscape. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Industries and IT minister D. Sridhar Babu were instrumental in securing this initiative, positioning Hyderabad as a leading IT and innovation nucleus.

Royal Hansen, Google's Vice President of Engineering, expressed enthusiasm about Hyderabad's potential to become a global leader in cyber and digital security. Future collaborations may include an Intelligent Traffic Management System, further cementing Telangana's role in technological advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)