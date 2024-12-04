Northvolt's Bankruptcy: A Shocking Turn for the EV Battery Pioneer

Northvolt, the Swedish electric vehicle (EV) battery cell manufacturer, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States. The company, burdened with a $5.8 billion debt, holds only $30 million in cash.

The bankruptcy filing sheds light on Northvolt's creditors and outstanding principal amounts. The list reveals unsecured debt facilities of $3.9 billion, including a $2.76 billion convertible instrument with Volta, due in 2027.

Key stakeholders, such as Volkswagen and Goldman Sachs, feature prominently among Northvolt's unsecured creditors. The filing highlights the challenges facing Northvolt as it attempts to navigate its way through financial instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)