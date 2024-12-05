OnePlus Unveils $6,000 Crore Investment Plan in India

Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus has revealed a significant investment plan worth up to Rs 6,000 crore for its India operations over the next three years. The decision, announced on Thursday, marks a strategic move by the company to enhance product innovation and customer service in the country.

Dubbed 'Project Starlight', the initiative aims to allocate Rs 2,000 crore annually. This investment targets three main areas: developing more durable devices, boosting customer service, and creating features specifically for the Indian market. The firm sees this project as a vital strategy to strengthen its foothold in one of its most crucial regions.

Robin Liu, CEO of OnePlus India, emphasized the company's commitment to addressing users' daily challenges. Liu stated that India remains a global priority for OnePlus, and this initiative is expected to help the brand earn greater trust and loyalty among its Indian customers.

(With inputs from agencies.)