OnePlus Project Starlight: A Vision for Next-Gen Innovations in India

Chinese smartphone giant OnePlus has announced a major investment initiative, Project Starlight, to boost its India operations with a whopping Rs 6,000 crore commitment over the next three years. The investment will be made in annual tranches of Rs 2,000 crore, aiming to drive innovations and enhance services tailored for the Indian market.

Project Starlight will focus on three essential pillars: developing durable devices, providing exceptional customer service, and creating India-specific features. As part of the plan, OnePlus will expand its service centers by 50% by mid-2026 and revamp half of its flagship retail outlets. The investment also underscores the company's commitment to India, a top priority market globally.

OnePlus will also introduce cutting-edge display technologies, including the DisplayMate A++ display and the Green Line Worry-Free Solution, aiming to raise the bar in mobile display excellence. With enhanced online support and technical training, the initiative promises a better user journey, addressing the distinct needs of Indian consumers with advanced AI functions and robust connectivity options.

(With inputs from agencies.)