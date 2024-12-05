Samsung Unveils One UI 7 Beta: A Leap in AI and Security

Samsung has launched its new mobile interface, One UI 7 beta, equipped with advanced AI, security, and privacy features. Initially released in countries such as India, Germany, and the US, the update is first accessible on Galaxy S24 devices, with plans for broader rollout.

The official release is slated for the first quarter of 2025, coinciding with the launch of new Galaxy S series devices. Enhanced AI capabilities, crucial for 5G networks, will refine on-device functionality, offering services like automatic call transcription in 20 languages, including Hindi.

Addressing security, Samsung's update includes measures to prevent unauthorized access, block malware attempts, and control USB connectivity. These enhancements underline Samsung's commitment to protecting user data against evolving digital threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)